Ludhiana, June 23: In a shocking incident, mother and step-father strangulated a nine-year-old girl to death in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. The couple killed the girl to get money from her insurance policy. The incident took place on the intervening night of June 19 and 20 at a cattle-feed factory in Humbran. The deceased has been identified as Bharti.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the 27-year-old Pinki and her second husband, 31-year-old Narendrapal, had brought Rs 2.5 lakh insurance policy in the name of Bharti in 2018. They paid Rs 1.49 lakh but were finding it difficult to pay the rest. The couple then decided to kill the girl to settle all their dues. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

Narendrapal was employed at the cattle-feed factory. He lived with Pinki, his six-year-old son and Bharti at the quarters of the cattle-feed factory. According to neighbours, the accused did not like Bharti and used to beat her often. Punjab: 'Drug-Addict' Kills Father in Amritsar After He Refuses to Give Money; Case Registered.

“On the intervening night of June 19 and 20, Narinderpal was on night duty. He returned home around 2.30 am and strangulated his sleeping stepdaughter while Pinki gagged her with a dupatta. After committing the murder, Narinderpal went back to work,” reported the media house quoting Assistant sub-inspector Harpal Singh as saying.

After Narendrapal’s shift ended, the couple rushed the girl to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. In the post=mortem report, it was revealed that the girl was strangulated to death. During an investigation, the couple confessed their crime. They were sent to three-day police remand.

Pinki had reportedly asked her brother and other relatives to adopt Bharati as Narendrapal did not like her. However, no one was ready to adopt her. In 2013, Pinki had left her first husband. Almost a year later, had met Narinderpal. He is a resident of Mallpura village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

