Amritsar, June 21: In a shocking incident, a man killed his father as he refused to give money for drugs in Punjab’s Amritsar. The incident took place a week ago in Sarangra village of Amritsar’s Chogawan block. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Sukhchain Singh. He succumbed to injuries on Monday. The police received a complaint against accused Jaswinder Singh after the death of Sukhchain.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Jaswinder is an elder son of the deceased. As per the victim’s wife, Kulwant Kaur, Jaswinder is a drug addict and kept demanding money from her husband for drugs. “Our refusal always led to fights. Some time ago, my husband sold a part of our land, and my son wanted that money for drugs,” reported the media house quoting kaur as saying. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

Kaur alleged that their neighbourRanjit Singh instigated Jaswinder for demanding money from his father. The accused reportedly hit Sukhchain on his head with a hatchet. The victim was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries almost a week after. UP: Man Kills Father over Property Dispute, Surrenders.

A case has been registered against Jaswinder under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Lopoke police station. Lopoke SHO told the media house the Ranjit was also booked in the case. Jaswinder is married and is the father of two children. The police have started an investigation into the case.

