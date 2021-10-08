Ludhiana, October 8: In a shocking incident, a class 12 student was raped and impregnated allegedly by her friend, who is also her junior in school. The alleged sexual assault took place in Ludhiana city of Punjab four months ago. However, it came to light on Thursday when it was found that the girl was 18 weeks pregnant. The girl's father then lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered. Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped By Property Dealer on Pretext of Helping Her In Selling Property; Accused Arrested.

The minor girl and the accused study at a government senior secondary school in Jagraon subdivision. They had been friends for around four years. In his complaint, the girl's father said that one night when everyone in his family was asleep, the accused boy came to their house. He further alleged that the boy had raped his daughter that night. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The girl, according to a report by Hindustan Times, did not speak to anybody about the incident fearing social ostracisation and ridicule. On Thursday, she experienced severe stomachache and was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors found that she was 18 weeks pregnant. After learning that her daughter had been raped, the father lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape), 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They presented the girl before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which allowed her to go home with her parents. A medical examination will be conducted soon.

According to Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector Kirandeep Kaur, the accused is absconding. Efforts are on to nab him, he said adding that further investigation was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).