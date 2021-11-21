Madhya Pradesh, November 21: Executive director of e-commerce giant Amazon has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the alleged online sale of ganja.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the action came after the claim made by Madhya Pradesh Police of having busted an online sale of ganja operating on Amazon. Last week two drugs peddlers were arrested and 20 kg ganja were seized by the police. As per the police, the accused had supplied nearly 1,000 kg of the prohibited substance. The accused were running their company as a seller of Stevia, a plant-based sweetener through Amazon. Amazon Executives Summoned by Madhya Pradesh Police After Accused Allegedly Use E-Commerce Platform to Smuggle Ganja: Report.

"During the investigation, we found the involvement of Amazon Executive in catering to the accused logistically, helping them to transport the restricted substances to the customers", said the Superintendent of Police. Reportedly the action to book the executive to book under the NDPS Act was taken after the home minister of the state Narottam Mishra asked the officials of the company to 'support the investigation or face action.' Delhi Crime Branch Busts Interstate Drug Trafficking Network Operating From Uttar Pradesh.

Amazon issued a statement, in which they said that "Amazon operates a marketplace in India that enables third-party sellers to display, list and offer for sale, products to customers directly. In case sellers list prohibited products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law. The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it."

