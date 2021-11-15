Bhopal, November 15: The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two men, identified as Kallu Pawaiya and Brijendra Tomar, for allegedly smuggling ganja through the Amazon.com Inc. According to report, the local executives of the e-commerce platform have also been summoned by the police in this matter. The arrested accused allegedly smuggled 1 ton of ganja through Amazon over the past four months from Vishakhapatnam to Madhya Pradesh and other places.

The Amazon executives have been reportedly asked to provide an explanation in the matter. "The international company has the power of artificial intelligence, so it's a big thing happening on their platform. There is involvement of Amazon at many levels in this marijuana delivery - from providing logistical support to delivery," Senior Police Officer Manoj Singh was quoted as saying in a report by Reuters. Punjab Drugs Crisis: Man Held For Possessing 55 kg Opium in Jalandhar.

Update By ANI:

#WATCH | MP: Bhind SP says, "Ganja consignments were being smuggled via Amazon from Vizag to MP&other places. Accused arrested, partner taken into custody. He says he smuggled 1-ton ganja in past 4 months via it...Amazon has been informed,details on Gujarat-based Babu Tex sought" pic.twitter.com/ZNJpqjtQ4y — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

"Kallu ran his company under a fake name with PAN and GST number etc. The e-commerce firm got 66.66 per cent of profit from the illicit business. We are collecting evidence to prosecute the e-commerce company under section 29 (part of criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act," Bhind SP Manoj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. Gujarat: Drugs Worth Rs 313 Crore Seized From 3 Persons in Devbhumi Dwarka.

Meanwhile, Amazon India spokesperson has said, "We're currently investigating whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation & support required to investigating authorities & law enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations."

