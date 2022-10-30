Bhopal, October 30: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has laid the foundation stone for building 69 new schools under the 'CM Rise Yojana' in Indore for which the state government will spend an estimated Rs 2,519 crore. The project is the part of the first phase of the scheme, which will be completed by 2024.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to open as many as 9,095 new schools in different phases across the state, and these schools would be called 'CM Rise School'.

As per the official information, 274 CM Rise schools have already been operational from the current academic year. 'CM Rise School' is the dream project of Chief Minister Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lays Foundation Stone of 69 CM Rise Schools in Indore; Raises Slogan 'Padhenge Likhenge Ashman Ko Chhoo Lenge'.

These schools would be facilitated at par with luxury private educational institutions as reiterated by the officials in state Education Department, and the Chief Minister also will enroll students from KG to Class 12.

The state government has planned to open 'CM Rise School' at a distance of every 10 to 15 km radius. A total of 360 schools would be opened in the first phase by 2024, while 2031 would be the deadline for the learning schools.

Addressing the gathering of students and teachers on this occasion, Chouhan claimed that 'CM Rise Schools' would bring a social revolution. He reiterated that these schools would be better than any private school in the state.

"CM Rise Schools will have proper facilities which include a grand building, proper laboratory, library, smart classrooms, playgrounds, sports equipment and good teaching faculty," the Chief Minister said, adding that, "CM Rise Yojana is a new social revolution in the field of education in Madhya Pradesh."

Meanwhile, Chouhan also asserted that there is no dearth of ability and talent in the teachers and children of government schools, but they need to be given opportunities and facilities. Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Wife Sadhna Singh Celebrate Diwali With Children Who Lost Their Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic in Bhopal.

"Shikshakarmi culture has been abolished in the state. Teachers are being given more respect and facilities," he said, taking a jibe at former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh without mentioning his name, during whose tenure the Shikshakarmi (ad-hoc) system was introduced in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan also appealed to the teachers to leave no stone unturned in shaping the future of the students. "This is not only a job, but it is a penance, austerity, a great mahayagya for building a new India. He also asked the parents of the children to behave in a friendly manner with the children," he added.

According to the state Education Department, 'CM Rise Schools' would have world-class infrastructure, transport facilities, nursery and pre-primary classes, smart classrooms and digital learning, 100 per cent staff and support staff, staff capacity enhancement, well-equipped laboratories, reading rooms, extra-curricular facilities, skill programmes, as per the need of the 21st century, vocational education and there will be parental participation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).