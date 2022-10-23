Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, October 23, 2022 celebrated Diwali at his house with children who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic. He was joined by his wife Sadhna Singh. The MP CM had instructed collectors to organise a program for children who are from far-flung and could not come to Bhopal and present them gifts and share happiness with them. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appeals To Replace Social Media DP With Ujjain’s ‘Mahakal Lok’

Shivraj Singh Celebrates Birthday With Children:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife celebrates Diwali with children who lost their parents during Covid19 pandemic, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/bdMcjtVXlz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 23, 2022

