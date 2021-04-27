Bhopal, April 27: Love really knows no bounds! And this prompted a young couple in Madhya Pradesh to tie the knot and take 'pheras' wearing a PPE kit after the groom tested positive for COVID-19. The bride and the groom donned the PPE kit instead of the traditional marriage attire and tied the nuptial knot with her covid-infected beau in Ratlam on April 26. According to reports, the groom had tested positive for coronavirus -19 on April 19. The marriage ceremony was held at a marriage hall in Ratlam with the permission of the local administration. The family members and police officials were part of the ceremony. Video of Bride and Groom Dancing While Taking ‘Pheras’ at Wedding Goes Viral, Sparks Mixed Reactions on Social Media.

Navin Garg, Tehsildar, Ratlam was quoted by ANI saying that as the authorities got to know that the groom had tested positive and was getting married, they rushed to the venue to stop the marriage. However, after reaching the venue, the couple and the other family members requested, and later, the wedding took place in presence of senior police officials.

Watch Video: Couple Takes Wedding Pheras In PPE in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A couple in Ratlam tied the knot wearing PPE kits as the groom is #COVID19 positive, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mXlUK2baUh — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

"The groom tested positive on April 19. We came here to stop the wedding but on request & guidance of senior officials, the wedding was solemnized. The couple was made to wear PPE kits so the infection doesn't spread", Garg said.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over five lakh. The state's caseload stands at 5,11,990, including 5,221 deaths, while 4,14,235 people have been discharged so far, leaving it with 92,534 active cases.

