Mumbai, December 1: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a class 8 student jumped from the third floor of his school building in an attempt to end his life. The 14-year-old student was identified as Rishan Katara, who is said to be a national-level skater. Katara reportedly jumped off his school building on Friday morning, November 28, while his father was waiting to discuss his son's use of a mobile phone on the campus. The class 8 student suffered critical injuries in the incident.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rishan Katara, a student of a private school, jumped off the school's balcony at around 10:30 AM. It is learnt that the incident occurred under the Industrial Police Station area of Ratlam. As per the report, Katara suffered fractures to his jaw, legs and at least eight to 10 spinal fractures. The student, who was referred to a private hospital after initial treatment, is said to be in a serious condition and under medical supervision. Rewa Student Suicide: Class 11 Girl Found Hanging at Her Home in Madhya Pradesh, Note Blames Teacher; Probe Launched.

Class 8 Student Counselled for Bringing Mobile to School and Creating Reels

The preliminary investigations revealed that Rishan was counselled by the school authorities on Thursday, November 27, over bringing a mobile phone to the campus and creating social media reels. The school authorities had also summoned Katara's parents for Friday, November 28, to discuss the matter. However, before the meeting could begin, Rishan left the room, rushed to the third floor and jumped off the balcony.

Student Feared His Parents' Reaction

In the wake of the incident, SDM Archi Harit inspected the school. She also said that the class 8 student later told his mom that he feared his parents' reaction. The SDM further said that mobile phone is not allowed in school. She also said that Katara is a state-level skater who had a strong academic performance and was preparing for a national tournament. Burhanpur: Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Making Students Offer Namaz Before Yoga Session; Enquiry Ordered After Parents’ Complaints (Video).

Rishan's father, Pritam Katara, learned about his son jumping off the third floor when he arrived at the school. The student's father further said that the reality will come to light only after he talks to his son and the school authorities. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the incident. Rishan, who is a national-level skater, was supposed to play nationals after eight days.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

