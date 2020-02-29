Madhya Pradesh Govt Planning to Give Reservation to Minorities Like Maharashtra, Says Minister Hukum Singh Karada

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo credit: IANS)

Agar, February 29: Madhya Pradesh minister Hukum Singh Karada on Saturday said that his government is planning to grant reservation to minorities on the lines of Maharashtra government's decision of granting 5 percent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions.

"We are preparing our agenda regarding minorities. I am not authorised to make any declaration but in a few days there will surely be an announcement which will offer greater relaxation than that provided in Maharashtra," Karada said.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister, Nawab Malik announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

"High Court had given its nod to give five percent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The last government did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible," Malik had said.