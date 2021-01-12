Morena, January 12: At least 11 people lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The hooch tragedy was reported from Morena district of the state. Seven people were also hospitalised. They are reported to be in critical condition. The incident took place in two villages of Morena – Pahawali and Manpur.

According to a report published in India Today, three people died in Pahawali, while seven lost their lives in Manpur. Out of the seven people hospitalised at a local clinic in Morena, one person was referred to Gwalior for treatment. The liquor was reported to be locally made and sourced. Uttar Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: 5 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bulandshahr, 16 People Undergoing Dialysis; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action.

An investigation has been ordered into the matter. The state government the SHO of the area. An FIR was registered against seven people in connection with death of 10 people in Morena. One accused was arrested by police.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “I'm deeply saddened by this. SHO has been suspended immediately. Senior officials have reached the site. A team will investigate the matter. Accused won't be spared: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on 10 people died after consuming poisonous liquor in Morena.” Hooch Tragedy in Haryana: 20 Deaths Reported in 3 Days in Sonipat Allegedly Due to Consumption of Illicit Liquor.

As per the report, after consuming the liquor, people started vomiting late in the night. Ten people died immediately, while one succumbed on his way to a hospital, reported India Today. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to the Morena district hospital. The relatives of the deceased created a ruckus at the hospital.

“The relatives are demanding to take the bodies by a tractor while the administration is insisting that they take the bodies by ambulance,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. Locals are demanding action against culprits. They even alleged that locally made liquor was easily available in the area in collusion with the excise department and police officials.