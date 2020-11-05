Chandigarh, November 5: As many as 20 people have been killed allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor in Haryana's Sonipat. Reports inform that these people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths. Virendra Singh, ASP, Sonipat was quoted by ANI saying that no complaints have been filed so far in the case and the reason behind the deaths is unknown. "We haven't received any complaints yet. Reason behind deaths is unknown. Autopsy of 4 dead bodies is underway. Anyone found responsible won't be spared,” Singh said.

The deaths were reported have taken place in Mayur Vihar, Shastri Colony, Pragati Colony and Indian Colony. The official said that the families of the have cremated them. However, police have sent four bodies for postmortem, Singh was quoted by PTI. "We are waiting for the viscera report of the four bodies," he added. The official further informed that the family members are not coming forward to report to the police about the deaths and its possible cause, Singh. Army Canteens Asked to Stop Purchase of Imported Products, Foreign Liquor Likely to be Included: Report.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana: Around 20 people dead allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor in Sonipat. “We haven't received any complaints yet. Reason behind deaths is unknown. Autopsy of 4 dead bodies is underway. Anyone found responsible won't be spared,” says Virendra Singh, ASP, Sonipat. pic.twitter.com/Zhzu9YyYoi — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

In July 2020, Haryana police had seized 1,500 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) which were being smuggled from Ghaziabad to Gurgaon district. Reports inform that the Haryana police impounded the truck and seized the consignment of bottles in Gurgaon district. The liquor bottles were packed in 128 cartons, Police informed.

