Bhopal, December 26: In an incident of sexual assault, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Capital city Bhopal. The accused reportedly barged into the woman’s house and raped her after locking her in a room. The incident took place almost a month back in Berasia town of the district, but a complaint was registered in the matter on Friday. Gym Owner in Ludhiana Rapes Client, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Videos; Booked.

At the time of the incident, the woman was alone at her home. As per a report by The Times of India, in the police complaint, the woman alleged that on November 17, the accused barged into her house at around 5:30 pm. He then outraged her modesty. He even recorded the heinous crime on his smartphone.

The man also blackmailed the woman with the obscene video. He threatened her to leak the video on social media. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a rape case against the accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter. The woman was sent for medical examination. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

In a similar incident that surfaced on Saturday in Bhopal, a 35-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her colleague. The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on March 6 in Piplani town of the district. However, a complaint was registered in the matter on Thursday as the accused started forcing the rape survivor for sexual favours.

