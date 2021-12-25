Bhopal, December 25: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her colleague in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district. The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on March 6 in Piplani town of the district. However, a complaint was registered in the matter on Thursday as the accused started forcing the rape survivor for sexual favours. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes 42-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times On Pretext Of Marriage In Bhopal; Case Registered.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Namdev. According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman alleged that she had gone to meet a client in Piplani with Namdev and during the meeting, she felt sick. The accused then told the woman that one of her acquaintances lives in the same locality, and she could rest there. At that place, Namdev reportedly outraged the woman’s modesty.

Fearing social stigma, the rape survivor did not approach the police. As per the media report, the accused started pressuring the woman for having physical relations with him. She then approached the police and registered the complaint. Bhopal Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped In Kolar Area On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a rape case against Namdev. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter. The police launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Notably, the rape survivor is a resident of the Chhola area and works as a finance executive at a private finance firm.

