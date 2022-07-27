Madhya Pradesh, July 27: In a shocking incident from Khandwa district, three sisters were found hanging dead from a village tree in Kotkhedi. The area of crime came under the control of Jawar police station, and the team took charge immediately over the matter.

According to India Today, the sisters were identified as Sonu, Savitri, and Lalita. The deceased are survived by a mother, two sisters, and three brothers. Farmer Ineligible For Loan-Waiver Commits Suicide in Khandwa.

The reason behind the death is yet to be understood. Investigation is underway. It can be learned that no suicide note was found from the crime area and related locations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).