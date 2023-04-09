Khandwa, April 9: In a shocking incident, a brother and sister duo were thrashed by the villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district after the villagers doubted their character and suspected them of having an affair. The villagers tied them to the tree and assaulted them. The incident is reported from the Bamanda village under the Piplod police station area.

NDTV reported that the woman's husband kept telling the villagers over phone that they were siblings, but in vain. The mob went on beating them for an hour. Tamil Nadu: Teacher Chased, Brutally Thrashed by Parents For Beating Up Child At School in Tuticorin, Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Kalavati’s cousin brother Gyanlal came to the village to meet her. Kalavati’s husband was not at home at that time so they decided to sit in a courtyard outside the house. And while they were talking, some villagers spread rumours about their ‘objectionable’ character. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Brutally Thrashed by Miscreants Over Trivial Matter in Hamirpur, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Soon after, the villagers gathered there and made the brother-sister duo sit under a tree. They tied them to a tree and thrashed them with wooden sticks. Despite victims repeatedly pleading and telling mobs that they are cousins, the villagers didn’t change their minds.

Watch Shocking Video Here:

मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में आने वाले पिपलोद के बामंदा गांव में एक भाई अपनी बहन के घर मिलने पहुंचा तो गांव वालों ने चरित्र शंका के चलते दोनो भाई बहन को तालिबानी सजा देते हुए एक पेड़ से बांधकर करीब एक घन्टे तक लकड़ियों और कोड़े से पीटा pic.twitter.com/E80FT0de27 — Shaikh Shakeel (@ShakeelABP) April 8, 2023

Kalawati's husband, Ramesh, is a distant cousin of Gyanlal and they had worked in Ratlam together. Some family members informed Ramesh that his wife and brother-in-law were being beaten.

He immediately called some people who were part of the mob and pleaded with them to stop the assault, but no one paid any heed.

As soon as the police received the information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and rescued them from the assault. The police later took them to the hospital for a check-up.

The victims then filed a police complaint against the accused and based on their allegations, the police arrested three people.

The police are also looking for others who are involved in the assault. They said they are looking into the matter and once all the accused are traced, strict action will be taken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).