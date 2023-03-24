A teacher was chased and brutally thrashed by the parents of a seven-year-old child in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the parents of the student barged into the classroom and then started beating up the teacher identified as R Bharat. The parents now have been arrested along with the student's grandfather. R Bharat had asked the child to change seats as she was not paying attention in the class and fighting with other children. She fell while she was changing seats, said the police. 'I Don't Know Hindi,' Tamil Nadu Woman Police Officer's Bizarre Response To News Reporter's Question in English in Bihar Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Parents Thrash Teacher

