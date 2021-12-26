Jabalpur, December 26: In yet another incident of crime against girls, a class 9 student has allegedly been raped by her schoolmate in a cafe in Jabalpur District, Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a student of class 12. Chennai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Mom’s Lovers; Accused Arrested After Girl Delivers Baby

The accused student befriended the minor girl through Facebook and then carried out the rape incident by taking her to the U-turn cafe in Vijay Nagar. This is the second incident of rape that has come to light from the same cafe within two months. Earlier, a minor was raped by the son of a land mafia at the same cafe.

According to Vijayanagar police, the 15-year-old minor girl in her complaint said that she is studying in class IX. In January 2020, she befriended Sameer Bate, a class 12th student, through Facebook. After talking for a few days, both of them became good friends. After this Sameer often started calling her to meet him at Zero Degree Road in Vijay Nagar, according to a report in The Times of India.

She had gone to coaching on November 6 when Sameer called her and asked her to come to Zero Degree to meet her in the evening. In the evening, when the victim student got free from coaching, accused Sameer took her with him to zero degree ahead of Ekta Chowk. After talking for sometime, Sameer asked her to eat something.

On the pretext of feeding her snacks, Sameer took her to a U-turn cafe in Vijay Nagar and there he forcefully raped the girl. Few days later, he again raped her.

Gathering courage, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents, who then filed a police complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl in Mathura

CSP Tushar Singh said that on the report of the girl, the police arrested the accused Sameer by registering a case of rape under POCSO Act.

The police are currently ascertaining the age of the accused.

