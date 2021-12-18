Mathura, December 18: In a horrific incident reported from Mathura, a 13-year-old minor boy was detained for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl. Police have started investigation after a case was registered by the girl’s father. Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested

The incident took place in Surir Kotwali police station area of Mathura.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 8-year-old child was playing at the accused’s residence on Thursday afternoon when the 13-year-old boy returned from school and saw the girl playing alone. The girl’s family alleged that the accused caught the innocent and raped her.

On hearing her cries for help, the girl’s father rushed to to the spot and caught the boy. After this incident, the family reached the police station and lodged an FIR. The police sent the victim to the hospital for medical examination. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sister's Brother-In-Law In Bhopal; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The SP said an FIR has been registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC and that the girl has been sent for medical examination. The boy will be produced before a juvenile justice board, the SP added. The victim's statement is being recorded under section 164 of CrPC. he said

