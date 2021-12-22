Chennai, December 22: A 17-year-old girl, who delivered a baby at the Government Maternity Hospital in Egmore on Monday, has turned out to be a rape survivor. According to the police, the girl was gangraped by at least four men, all reportedly involved with her mother. Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Marrying, Raping 15-Year-Old After Girl Delivers Baby

The Washermenpet all-women police have registered a case and arrested the girl's mother and her 51-year-old lover. A search has been launched for two more people linked to the atrocious crime, according to a report in The Times of India.

The accused, identified as Durairaj of Meenambal nagar near Kodungaiyur, was having an extra marital affair with the rape survivor's mother for the past few years. During his visits, Durairaj used to sexually abuse the minor girl. The abuse came to light after the minor girl delivered a baby, and the hospital informed the all-women police station.

A police team recorded the girl's statement. During the inquiries, the girl told the police that she was sexually exploited by one Damodharan, who was also involved with her mother. The girl was reportedly raped by a few more people including Durairaj, Basheer, Jamal, and others. These incidents took place in the presence as well as the absence of the girl's mother. Tamil Nadu: Busman Arrested for Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Girl in Madurai

Based on the complaint filed by the hospital, the Washermenpet all-women police have arrested Durairaj and the girl's mother. They were remanded in judicial custody.

