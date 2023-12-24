Bhopal, December 24: A man in the Ratlam area of Madhya Pradesh doused his sister-in-law with fuel and set her ablaze due to a family feud. Nirmala, the woman, passed away from serious burn injuries. According to reports, the woman's husband, Prakash, had committed suicide six months prior.

Suresh, Prakash's older brother, had accused his sister-in-law of allegedly driving his younger brother into suicide. Delhi Shocker: Pregnant Woman Set on Fire by Husband, In-Laws in Bawana, DCW Issues Notice to Police.

Nirmala had been residing at her in-laws' house with her two kids ever since her husband passed away. She was, however, resented by her brother-in-law, who believed she was to blame for his younger brother's death, according to the local police.

Suresh assaulted the woman on Saturday, December 24, dragging her from the home, pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze. The cops stated she passed away instantly.

Suresh called and said 'we have set your sister on fire'. He used to accuse my sister of pushing her husband for suicide. They've been making threats to murder her. When they called to tell us they had killed her, I was about to bring her home, Nirmala's brother told the police. Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Set on Fire by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry in West Champaran; Arrested.

Meanwhile, the local police arrested the accused on Sunday, December 24.

