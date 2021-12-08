Bhopal, December 8: In a gruesome incident of crime, a 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her lover, who reached a police station with the body in the boot of their car in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Tuesday. Pune Shocker: Siblings Murder Woman Who Allegedly Had Affair With Their Father, Arrested

According to a report in The Times Of India, the incident took place under Katara Hills police station area in the early hours of the day, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bhadoria said.

The woman, a resident of Sagar Golden Park colony of Katara Hills area, was having an affair with a software engineer and when the victim found out about the affair and tried to stop his wife, disputes started between the couple, he said.

Before killing the man, his wife gave him sleeping pills mixed in a 'Kadha' which he used to drink to boost immunity.

After the murder, the woman and her lover stuffed the body in a sack after wrapping his head with a poly-bag.

They wrapped his body in a blanket and dragged it downstairs to the a sedan car's trunk.

They roamed in the forest areas on city outskirts for four-five hours to dispose the body. Maharashtra Honour Killing: 18-Year-Old Beheads Sister for Eloping With Lover in Aurangabad, Mother Helps Him; Clicks Selfies With Head

However, when they realised that they would be caught anyway, they approached Katara Hills police station in their car and handed over the body to the police.

