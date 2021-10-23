Mandsaur, October 23: A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her nephew who accused her of being a "witch". The horrifying incident took place in Nadiya Khurd village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on October 21. The deceased is Bala Bai. The prime accused in the case, 20-year-old Vishnu, is absconding. Police said they are investigating Bala Bai's murder from all possible angles, including property dispute. Gujarat Shocker: Branded as 'Witch' by Black Magician, Woman Thrashed to Death in Temple.

Bala Bai was at her house with her 17-year-old son Govind and other family members when Vishu came there and allegedly picked up a fight with her. Soon, Vishnu's father Balram, mother, and wife Sandhya joined the fight. According to a report by Times of India, police said Vishnu's parents and Sandhya held Govind, while the accused brought a knife and slit Bala Bai's throat in front of her family members. MP Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Sexual Harassment by Father in Bhopal, Case Registered.

Govind was saved by villagers. After killing Bala Bai, Vishnu allegedly threw her in bushes and fled the spot. The woman to taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. During investigation, police learned that Vishnu's wife Sandhya had accused Bala Bai of being a "witch". They also came to know that the two families had been involved in a tussle over ancestral property.

"Vishnu and Sandhya were newly married and she claimed that she had a premonition that Bala Bai was a witch and was involved in Tantrik activities, which was affecting the household," a senior cop was quoted as saying. Bala Bai's family members protested by keeping her body on the main road and demanded Vishnu's arrest. While the police arrested his parents and wife, Vishnu remained absconding.

