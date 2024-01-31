Bhopal, January 31: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man known to her a day before her scheduled wedding, leading to the cancellation of the marriage in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. The incident occurred on December 2, when the woman was returning home from work. The accused reportedly threatened her into silence, but she later confided in her parents about the assault.

According to a report in TOI, the woman’s in-laws, upon learning about the incident, called off the wedding, shocking the family who had already made all the preparations. On January 23, the woman, accompanied by her relatives, filed a complaint against the accused. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Lures Eight-Year-Old Girl Playing Near His House, Rapes Her in Chitrakoot; Arrested.

Manisha Upadhyay, the police station in-charge, confirmed that a case was filed based on the woman’s complaint. The 24-year-old accused was arrested on January 24 and has since been remanded to custody. Detailed investigations into the case are currently underway. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Gang-Raped by Facebook Friend, Two Others in Gwalior; Arrested.

The incident has led to a police complaint more than a month after it occurred, following the woman’s disclosure of her ordeal to her family members. This comes after a special Pocso court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced three men, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl and forcing her into marriage. Additional District and Sessions Judge Baburam convicted the men on Saturday, said district government counsel (DGC) Rajeev Sharma.

