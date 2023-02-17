Bhopal, February 17: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the wife of his friend in Berasia of Madhya Pradesh. The rape took place 8 days ago, and the complaint was filed on Wednesday. A case was registered and a detailed probe has been launched into the matter. Hyderabad Shocker: Wife Hires Goons to Rape Hubby's Friend Over 'Affair'; Six Arrested.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the horror unfolded when the accused approached the victim to take her husband's bike key. The husband, a truck driver by profession, was out on a tour. As per the reports, the accused visited the victim's house late at night and asked if he could stay for the night. The victim offered him to spend the night in the courtyard of her home. Finding her alone in the house, the accused barged into her room late at night and sexually assaulted her. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gangraped by Husband’s Friends in Indore.

The accused further threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The woman, however, mustered up her courage and shared her ordeal with her husband when he returned. The couple then approached a police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

