New Delhi, June 7: The Madras High Court has suggested various measures to sensitise the people and various institutions like police and judiciary to remove prejudices against the LGBTQIA community and to ensure that they are brought into the mainstream of society. Court also suggested that changes should be made to the curriculum of schools and universities to educate students.

Bar and Bench reported that the Court also ordered strict action against individuals or institutions who are found to be attempting and claiming to cure/change sexual orientation. The judgment was made by Justice N Anand Venkatesh on a plea by a lesbian couple seeking court protection from their relatives. National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day 2021: Date, History and Significance - Everything You Need To Know About The Evolution of The Day.

Some of the significant directions by the Court:

1. Parent-Teachers meetings should be used as a tool to sensitize parents on the issues of the LGBTQIA+ community, to ensure supportive families.

2. Necessary amendment should be made in existing to accommodate students belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community in school and college life.

3. Ensuring gender-neutral restrooms for the gender-nonconforming student.

2.Change of name and gender on academic records for transgender persons.

3. Inclusion of the third gender in addition to M and F gender columns in application forms for admission, competitive entrance exams, etc.

4. Appointment of LGBTQIA+ staff and counselors to address grievances, and to provide effective solutions for the same.

5. Mental health camps and awareness programs to understand gender, sexuality, sexual orientation and promote acceptance of diversity.

6. Attempts and claim to 'cure' or change the sexual orientation of LGBTIQA+ should be prohibited and action should be taken against the professional involving themselves in any form or method of conversion 'therapy'.

7. Conduct awareness programmes for Judicial Officers with the help of NGOs and community support and to provide suggestions to ensure non-discrimination of persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

8. Outreach programs to put forth problems faced in the hands of law enforcement agencies, and to train them in providing effective assistance.

