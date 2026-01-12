New Delhi, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, also marked as National Youth Day, and said that this day brings new strength and self-confidence for younger generations. The government proclaimed January 12 as National Youth Day in 1984 with the aim of motivating young individuals by connecting them to the principles and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, while also promoting their involvement in the development of the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a Viksit Bharat. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions." PM Narendra Modi To Address Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 Today on Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day.

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on His Jayanti

भारतीय युवाशक्ति के सशक्त प्रेरणास्रोत स्वामी विवेकानंद को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उनका व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व विकसित भारत के संकल्प में निरंतर नई ऊर्जा का संचार करने वाला है। मेरी कामना है कि राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस का यह दिव्य अवसर सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर हमारे युवा… pic.twitter.com/uP10YeDGP6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2026

स्वामी विवेकानंद का मानना था कि युवा शक्ति ही राष्ट्र-निर्माण की सबसे सशक्त आधारशिला है। भारतीय युवा अपने जोश और जुनून से हर संकल्प को साकार कर सकते हैं। अङ्गणवेदी वसुधा कुल्या जलधिः स्थली च पातालम्। वल्मीकश्च सुमेरुः कृतप्रतिज्ञस्य वीरस्य॥ pic.twitter.com/6cliyTstvE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2026

He said that the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda serves as an inspiration for society. In a video message, the Prime Minister said, "What Swami Vivekananda gave to the country and society transcends time and place, inspiring every generation. He showed us the way. It was Swami Vivekananda who, in that era, said that fearless, selfless, pure-hearted, courageous, and ambitious youth are the foundation upon which the nation's future is built. He had immense faith in the youth and their power."

Calling on the younger generation, PM Modi said, "Now, you have to live up to his faith. Today, as the world looks to India with great hope, it is because of all of you, my young friends. Today, be it a village, a city, or a town, the enthusiasm of the youth is everywhere. I extend my best wishes to all of you on National Youth Day." ‘India’s Reform Express Gaining Momentum’: PM Narendra Modi Says NDA’s Investment Push Driving 7.4% GDP Growth in FY26.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. He is widely praised for introducing Indian philosophies, including Vedanta and Yoga, to the West. Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago sparked interfaith dialogue and revitalised Hinduism as a world religion. He promoted Indian nationalism, social reform, and unity, urging youth to serve humanity, and established the Ramakrishna Mission for education and service.

