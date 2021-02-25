Washim, February 25: Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, as many as 229 students, living in a hostel in the state's Washim district, have been found to be positive for COVID-19 infection. Three staffers of the same hostel have also tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola and Yavatmal reside in this hostel, news agency ANI reported. Maharashtra Logs 8,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Deaths.

Following the emergence of COVID-19 cases among students, the school premises have been declared a containment zone. In Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal, the weekly COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks. In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has banned religious, social and political gatherings. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to avoid another lockdown. Nashik District Adds 424 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths.

229 Students, 3 Staffers at Washim Hostel Test COVID-19 Positive:

Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths yesterday. Consequently, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 21,21,119, inclduing 51,937 fatalities. As many as 20,08,623 patients have recovered from the virus in the state so far, while the number of active cases stands at 59,358.

