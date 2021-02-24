Nashik, Feb 24 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,20,877 with the addition of 424 new patients on Wednesday, health department officials said.

In the last three days, (February 22, 23 and 24), the north Maharashtra district has registered 919 COVID-19 cases, indicating a spike in daily infections since the second week of this month.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the district to 2,092, they said.

So far, 1,16,623 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 243 of them during the day, the officials said.

Meanwhile, 1,824 new tests took the number of samples examined so far for detection of coronavirus to 5,33,747, they added.

