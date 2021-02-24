Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 21,21,119 with the addition of new cases.

A total of 51,937 have succumbed to the virus till now, the department informed.

20,08,623 patients have recovered from the virus in the state as of today while the number of active cases stands at 59,358. (ANI)

