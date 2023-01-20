Mumbai, January 20: In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old girl who had come to write the class 3 examination on Thursday collapsed while writing it at Pandharpur in Maharashtra. The girl was immediately rushed to the general hospital but was declared dead, said the police. The girl has been identified as Ananya Bhadule and she was a student of Arihant School.

TV9marathi reported that Ananya came to school at 8 am to take the exam on January 19. When the exam was about to conclude, she suddenly suffered a stroke and died on the spot. Meanwhile, as teacher present there did not understand what had happened suddenly, there was an atmosphere of panic in the classroom for some time. Gujarat Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Student Dies After School Main Gate Falls on Her in Dahod; Chief Teacher Suspended

Though teachers and the supervisor made immediate arrangements to shift her to the hospital, the girl was declared dead. According to preliminary information, it is possible that Ananya suffered a brain haemorrhage. SSLC Exams 2022: 15-Year-Old Class X Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Writing Exam

Reports said that Ananya's health was not good for the last two days and it is believed that she was suffering from fever.

In a similar incident last year, a Class X student allegedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while appearing for his SSLC examination in Mysore's T Narasipura town. The alleged incident came to light after the deceased suffered a cardiac arrest while writing her exam. The student had collapsed inside the classroom a few minutes after she started writing her exam.

