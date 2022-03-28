Mysuru, March 28: In a shocking incident, a Class X student allegedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while appearing for his SSLC examination in Mysore's T Narasipura town. The alleged incident came to light after the deceased suffered a cardiac arrest while writing her exam on Monday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Anushri, who is a student of Government High School in Madapura. T Narasipura BEO said that the student collapsed inside the classroom a few minutes after she started writing her exam. IndiGo Commences Indore-Jammu Direct Flight Service.

"Immediately our staff and the health department staff, who were on duty at the examination center, rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead," the BEO said.

Officials said that the deceased was allocated an examination center at the Vidyodaya High School in T Narasipura town. "She hails from Akkur village," the authorities said.

