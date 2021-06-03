Mumbai, June 3: The Maharashtra government today announced a 5-level unlock strategy after the state reported a decline in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). As per the unlock strategy, districts with 5 per cent positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy less than 25 per cent will be open in level 1. There will no restrictions on public transport, restaurants, gyms, sports and other activities in districts being unlocked in level 1. Maharashtra Class 12 Exam 2021 Latest Update: HSC Board Exams Cancelled by Uddhav Thackeray Government.

"We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the state on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions," state's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Thane and 17 other districts fall in level 1 category and the lockdown will be lifted there completely. Mumbai, however, remains in level 2 category. Hence, local train services will continue to remain suspended for the general public for now. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Seeks Centre's Help for Better Implementation of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for 18-44 Age Group.

Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani and Thane fall under level 1. In districts falling under the level-2 category, Section 144 which bars the assembly of four or more persons in public would remain applicable. Restaurants, gyms, salons and beauty parlours would be allowed to operate only at 50 percent occupancy in these districts. In addition, the cap on gathering for marriage and funeral will remain imposed.

In Maharashtra, 57,76,184 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Of them, 96,751 succumbed to the infection, while 54,60,589 patients recovered. The state now has 2,16,016 active cases.

