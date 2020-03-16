Maharashtra Government to Stamp Quarantined People on The Back of Their Hands For Easy Identification Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 16: With the number of positive coronavirus cases mounting to 38 in Maharashtra, the state government on Monday restricted large gatherings at shrines, religious sites, including temples, mosques, churches and others until March end. Also, Chief Minister UddhavThackeray empowered district officials to take all necessary measures, including closing of discos and pubs if needed to restrict spread of COVID-19 in rural areas.

Apart from this, the state government also informed that it will apply a unique stamp, identity number at the back of the hand of those who are currently quarantined for easy identification in public places. Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 38 as One More Person With Travel History to Dubai Tests Positive.

Here's the tweets:

#JustIn Maharashtra govt restricts large gatherings at shrines, religious sites, including temples, mosques, churches and others until March end. 1/4 reports @sharadv12 #coronavirus — The Hindu-Mumbai (@THMumbai) March 16, 2020

Among other developments, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had also decided to categorise People who have arrived from affected countries. For this, a 'C Category' will be stamped on their hands with indelible ink , so that they can be identified and be monitored of they are following the self quarantine norms COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak and Prabhadevi temples have been closed for devotees. The decision was taken by temple managements after 38 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the state. The Maharashtra government on Saturday ordered to close mall, educational institutions, gyms and swimming pools in the state to avoid the spread of COVID-19.