Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 38 as One More Person With Travel History to Dubai Tests Positive

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 16: Maharashtra becomes the worst affected state in India as the number of infected people rose to 38. According to an ANI tweet, Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh said, "One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has been tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 38 in Maharashtra."

According to an earlier tweet, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope along with Chief Secretary held a review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing. The total number of infected people in the state stood at 32 as of Sunday. The number started increasing from Monday morning. The first confirmed case for the day was from the Pimpri-Chinchwad. Next were the four positive cases from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Worst-Affected By Coronavirus; 4 More Test Positive of COVID-19 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Check ANI tweet:

Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh: One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has been tested positive for #coronavirus. With this, total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 38 in #Maharashtra. https://t.co/1zaQS6ixHN pic.twitter.com/7m1JdKEg6d — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

On Friday, CM announced the closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centres, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

As of now, two people have died in the country from coronavirus. Every state is struggling to control the spread of the virus. From shutting down schools, gyms, theatres and urging social distancing and maintaining hygiene, every government is doing their bit to control COVID-19.