Chandrapur, November 9: In a horrifying incident, a notorious criminal, identified as Mahesh Meshram (32), was brutally killed by a rival gang on Monday. The murderers did not stop at that and kicked the severed head around like a football as onlookers watched it in horror.

As per the report by the Times of India, Meshram had over 20 cases against him and was recently released from jail. He had enmity with his killers after they had a dispute in 2020. The incident took place on Monday night when Meshram, along with his friends went to Imli beer bar on Durgapur Road. After drinking, he went got out of the bar at 10 pm to go home. However, just as he was about to enter his car, eight people lurking in the dark attacked him with sharp weapons. Punjab Shocker: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Enmity in Ludhiana, 13 Booked.

The accused attacked him with sharp weapons as Meshram tried to fight back. They chopped off his head and kicked it around in front of people gathered outside after hearing the commotion. The cops reached the spot after being informed and arrested Bhagirathi Thakur and Subham Maliya in connection with the murder of Meshram within hours. The arrested duo was produced before a court and was remanded for four days in police custody. Maharashtra Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered Over Relationship With Woman in Nanded; Two Arrested.

Making a breakthrough in the case, the cops arrested eight more assailants after receiving a tip-off. Reportedly, the attackers were fleeing in a car toward the Wardha district. Their car was intercepted by the police at the Arambha toll booth in Wardha. The accused have been identified as Atul Aliwar (22), Deepak Khobragade (18), Siddharth Bansod (21), Sandesh Chokandre (19), Suraj Share (19), Sahebrao Maliye (42), Ajay Dupare (24) and Pramod Suryawanshi (42), all residents of Durgapur.

