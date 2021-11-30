Nanded, November 30: A shocking incident has come to the light from Nanded where a 24-year-old man was found murdered on Monday. The deceased, identified as Suryakant Jadhav was missing from October 31. The victim was killed over his relationship with a woman and the suspect had beheaded and buried him in a field, said the police.

As per the report published by TOI, the two suspects, identified as Pandhari Jadhav, 55, and Madhav Thotve, 36, were arrested in connection with the murder. Reportedly, Pandhari Jadhav was upset over victim's relationship with his daughter and had threatened him recently of dire consequences. Chandigarh: Two Held in Connection With Murder of Civil Engineer in Kapurthala.

As per the reports, the victim's brother had filed a missing complaint and stated that he suspected Jadhav. During initial questioning, Jadhav gave misleading and cloudy statements. Later as a result of intensified interrogation of police, Jadhav confessed to his crime and gave the name of his accomplice.

As per Jadhav's confession, he was not happy with the victim's relationship with his daughter and had asked him to stay away from her. Later, he kidnapped the victim with help of Madhav and brutally thrashed him. They beheaded the victim and buried him in their field. Police have booked the two accused under the charges of kidnapping and murder.

