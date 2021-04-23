Virar, April 23: As many as 13 COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Virar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday. The blaze broke in the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 care hospital at 3 am, officials said. District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit. The official added that there were 16 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital at the time of the incident. The other COVID-19 patients, who were taking treatment at the hospital were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

In the wake of the tragic fire incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed. Nashik Oxygen Tanker Leak: 22 Patients Die Due to Interrupted Supply of O2 at Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital.

Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, confirmed that 13 people had lost their lives in the fire incident. “13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3 am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital”, he said.

Maharashtra | 13 people have died in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, early morning today pic.twitter.com/DoySNt4CSQ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders an inquiry into the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

As soon as the blaze was reported, firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation were pressed into service. According to reports, three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am. The tragic incident comes days after 24 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

