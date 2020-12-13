Aurangabad, December 13: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly slit his throat at a temple on Thursday. The man after slitting his throat pour blood on "Shivling". The incident took place in Maharashtra's Paithan town of Aurangabad district. The youth allegedly slit his throat as part of an Aghori practice. The deceased has been identified as Nandu Ghungase. Paithan police registered an accidental death case.

Ghungase was a resident of Kaharwad village and was a fisherman by profession. The man ook the drastic step near the Siddhi Ali Dargah in Gagabhatt Chowk of Paithan town. According to a report published in The Times of India, a person named Bihari Pardeshi had found Ghungase's body when he went to offer prayers at the temple. Maharashtra: Man Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself in Hotel Room in Thane.

Assistant superintendent of police Gorakh Bhamre told media house, "We have four eyewitnesses unanimously stating that they had seen the youth slitting his own throat and pouring blood on the "shivaling" in the temple." Maharashtra: Man Commits Suicide by Setting Himself on Fire After Receiving Inflated Power Bill.

According to the police, the youth used to spend four hours every day in the temple and was involved in Aghori practices. The man was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).