New Delhi, February 17: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Tuesday, aiming to deepen ties and bolster the India–France strategic partnership. He was extended a warm welcome at Mumbai airport by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron, and together they will launch India – France Year of Innovation 2026 Welcoming the French President, the MEA took to X, stating, “The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India–France strategic partnership." AI Impact Summit India 2026: NeoSapien CEO Dhananjay Yadav Slams Management Over Security Protocols and Stolen Wearables.

Emmanuel Macron Flies to India to Visit PM Narendra Modi, Deepen Ties

Warm Welcome to Emmanuel Macron, Says Randhir Jaiswal

Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to the President @EmmanuelMacron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier, Macron took to his social media platform X and posted : "En route to India ! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France". "Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend Narendra Modi," he added.

President Macron's visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi to take part in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India. During the visit, Macron will also attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19. Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron are set to meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to assess the progress achieved under the India-France strategic partnership and exchange views on key regional and global developments.

The French President will be on an official trip to India from February 17 to 19. This marks President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first official engagement in Mumbai. At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the discussions will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership. The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. AI Impact Summit India 2026: Rana Daggubati Says Artificial Intelligence ‘Will Replace All of Us Quite Quickly’ (Watch Video)

The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement. Later in the day, at around 5:15 p.m., Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

