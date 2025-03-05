Mumbai, March 5: The February 2025 instalment under the Ladki Bahin scheme will be credited to beneficiaries' accounts by March 7, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, announced Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. Tatkare emphasised the government's continued commitment to the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, with payments beginning on March 5.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides INR 1,500 monthly to women aged 21-65 from families earning less than INR 2.5 lakh annually, will see the disbursement of the March installment before the month’s end. Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Date: Women Beneficiaries Likely To Receive February Installment of INR 1,500 From Today, Say Reports.

How to Check Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Online?

Visit the official PFMS website.

On the homepage click on 'Know Your Payment' under 'Payment Status' option.

Enter the Bank name and account Number, confirm the Account Number, and Word Verification, then click on the 'Send OTP on Registered Mobile No.' button.

Enter the OTP and click on the “Check Status” button.

Payment Status will appear on the screen.

Addressing opposition concerns about the Ladki Bahin Yojana’s discontinuation, Tatkare dismissed claims that 80 lakh women are at risk of exclusion, confirming that special programs are planned for International Women’s Day and the February installment will be disbursed on that day. Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Delay: February 2025 Payment Delayed Amid Verification Drive To Identify Ineligible Beneficiaries, 9 Lakh Women Disqualified.

When asked about fulfilling the promise to raise the payout to INR 2,100 made during last year’s Assembly elections, Tatkare stated that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers would make decisions regarding the increase. The minister also reaffirmed the program’s success, noting that 2.5 crore women have benefited, and suggested that opposition concerns reflect frustration over its achievements.

