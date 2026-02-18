Mumbai, February 18: The Maharashtra government has announced an extension for the mandatory e-KYC updation of its flagship "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, setting a new deadline of March 31. This move follows a significant reduction in the number of active beneficiaries, which has plummeted from 2.52 crore in July 2024 to approximately 1.90 crore this month. The decline is attributed to a rigorous scrubbing process designed to eliminate illegal claimants and technical errors that have stalled payments for millions of women across the state.

Opportunity to Correct Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Until March 31

Beneficiary Tally Dips by Over 60 Lakh

Official data released this week reveals a sharp contraction in the scheme's reach. While 2.52 crore women were initially enrolled during the July 2024 rollout, the current verified tally stands at 1.90 crore. Authorities stated that the drop is primarily due to the identification and removal of ineligible applicants, including taxpayers, vehicle owners (excluding tractors), and those with family members in government service. Additionally, a significant portion of the decline is linked to incomplete or erroneous e-KYC records, which the state is now moving to rectify.

New e-KYC Deadline for Ladki Bahin Yojana: March 31

To ensure that no genuine beneficiary is left behind, State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that the window for correcting e-KYC details has been extended to March 31. The extension addresses widespread reports of technical glitches and "flawed" questionnaire logic. In many cases, a confusingly phrased question about government employment led thousands of women to mistakenly disqualify themselves. Beneficiaries can now log in to the official portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in to update their Aadhaar-linked bank details and correct their status.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Delays

Payment of roughly 24 lakh women was halted due to data mismatches.

Payment Status: Many eligible women have not received their monthly INR 1,500 instalments since December 2025.

January-February Payout: Officials have indicated that once the e-KYC verification process gains momentum, pending dues for the first two months of 2026 may be disbursed together as a combined payment of INR 3,000. Where and How To Correct Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Errors by March 31.

Background on the Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme

Launched in June 2024, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides a monthly stipend of INR 1,500 to women aged 21 to 65 whose annual family income is below INR 2.5 lakh. The scheme is a central pillar of the state's welfare agenda, aimed at improving the health, nutrition, and financial independence of economically disadvantaged women.

