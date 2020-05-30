Maharashtra Police Reports 114 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally in Force Rises to 2,325, Death Toll Jumps to 26

Maharashtra's policemen on inspection duty. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 30: The Maharashtra Police on Saturday informed that 114 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in state, while one personal succumbed to COVID-19 in last 24 hours. With this, the total toll of state police personnel affected with coronavirus stands at 2,325, while the death count has reached to 26.

Informing about the latest development, the Maharashtra Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In last 24 hours, 114 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra and 1 personnel has died due to the virus. The total number of COVID-19 infected personnel is now 2,325 in the state and 26 have died so far." However, police have not said the name of the deceased police personal. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,965 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 4,971, Over 11,000 Recover.

Here's what Maharashtra Police said:

As per the details, Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state by coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus patients increased to 62,228, while 2,098 fatalities have been recorded so far. Also, 26,997 COVID-19 cases have recovered and 33,133 are still active. Earlier in April, the Mumbai Police had in April asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age with pre-existing ailments to go on leave as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, India has witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,965 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 265 deaths were reported in the time frame, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Of the total 1,73,763 cases, 86,422 are still active. One patient had migrated to another country. Also, the death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 4,971.