Beed, February 5: In a bizarre incident, a couple allegedly killed a six-year-old boy in a village in Maharashtra’s Beed district on suspicion that black magic by his family led to the death of their buffalo. He incident took place in Ratnagiri village on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Rohidas Sapkal and his wife, Devyeebai. Jharkhand: Woman Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Practicing Black Magic in Giridih District.

According to a report published in CNN News18, both were arrested on Thursday. The boy reportedly went missing on Wednesday while playing with his friends near a school. The boy’s parents are relatives of the accused. Later in the day, the boy was found lying near the school. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. Palghar: Two Tantriks Arrested for Performing Black Magic Rituals Seeking Death of Eknath Shinde.

Th victim was declared brought dead by doctors of the hospital. As per the report, the accused kidnapped the boy and took him to their house and strangled him to death. Later, they threw his body near the school. As per the report, the couple owned a buffalo that died recently. They suspected that boy’s family practised the black magic due to which their buffalo died.

