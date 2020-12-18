Palghar, December 18: Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested two tantriks for allegedly performing black magic rituals seeking the death of state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. The arrests were made earlier this week in Kanhe Talavali village. Police have also recovered a photo of Eknath Shinde with a vermillion tilak on his head from the accused tantriks. Ram Temple Not Political Issue, But Matter of Pride, Says Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, police had recieved information that a tantrik was performing black magic rituals inside a hut in Kanhe Talavali village. Upon conducting a raid, found the two Tantriks carrying out occult practices. Cops found some lemons and green chillies kept on the photograph of Shinde. They also recovered a chicken meant for sacrifice and other black magic-related things. Beheaded Body of Woman Found Near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Police Suspect Human Sacrifice.

The accused were identified as Krishna Ballu Kurkute and Santosh Magri Vardi. "We have asked for the call detail records of Vardi and Kurkute and once that is obtained, we will find out who was the person on whose instructions the two accused were acting on and were conducting the black magic rituals," a police official told India Today. Shinde recently recovered from COVID-19.

The incident coincides with the completion of seven years for the enactment of Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act in Maharashtra. Enacted in December 2013, the act criminalises practices related to black magic, human sacrifices, use of magic remedies to cure ailments and other such acts which may exploit people's superstitions.

