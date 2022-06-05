Mumbai, June 5: The Khar police recently arrested a 27-year-old man from Lonavala for allegedly stalking a woman for the last 8 years. Police officials said that the accused studied with the victim at a college in Lonavala from where the woman graduated in 2014.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incident came to light after the man followed the complainant to her workplace twice. Interestingly, the man was the victim's classmate in college. Sources from the police said that the accused forcibly hugged the woman following which she approached the police. Post this, the accused was arrested on June 1.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused studied with her at a college in Lonavala from which she graduated in 2014. Although the man tried to befriend the woman in college, the woman ignored him. After graduation, the accused started following and stalking the woman.

The woman also alleged that the accused went to her bungalow twice in another district in Maharashtra. However, after the woman gave him a stern warning, the accused stopped following her. In 2015, the woman left her residence and started living on rent in Mumbai.

The complainant also stated that the accused once again managed to trace her home and workplace address and started to stalk her again. Shockingly, on May 22, the accused visited the woman's office in Khar and tried to strike up a conversation with her. While the woman asked the man to leave, he waited at her office till evening and later approached her when she was on her way back home.

Cops said that the woman fled the place in panic in an autorickshaw, but the accused tried to meet her again at her office on May 30. This is when he grabbed her by hand and allegedly hugged her. Following this, the woman sought her friend's help and approached the Khar police to register a complaint, which then registered an FIR.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops arrested the accused on June 1 at Khar railway station. Later, he was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody till June 2. He was later sent to judicial custody.

