Mumbai, June 5: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Result 2022 very soon. According to reports, the results for Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) will be announced by the second week of June. Once declared, students can visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Besides, candidates can also visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their UPMSP Result 2022. A few days ago, an official of the UP board said that the results will be declared by the second week of June. UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2022: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Today; Know About Exam Day Guidelines, Other Details Here.

"The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," the official had said, reports NDTV.

According to several reports, the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results are most likely to be announced on June 10.

UP Board Result 2022: Steps to check UPMSP Class 10th and 12th result

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Click on the 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' and 'UP Board 12th Result 2022' on the homepage

Enter your roll number, and school code before clicking on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen Take a print out for future reference

This year, more than 51 lakhs students took part in the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th exams. The UP Board 2022 exams were held by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad between March 24 to April 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2022 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).