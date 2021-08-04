Palghar, August 4: In a shocking incident, an hour-old baby was thrown from the second-floor bathroom of a seven-storey residential building by a minor in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The incident took place on Tuesday in Mumbai’s adjoining Virar area. During an initial investigation, the 16-year-old girl reportedly turned out the infant’s mother. She was detained by the Virar police. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Plans Husband's Murder With Help of Lover And Mother in Chandrapur District; Arrested.

The accused allegedly dumped the newborn from the toilet window of her flat. The baby girl was spotted in the building’s duct by residents almost after 20 minutes. She was immediately taken to a hospital. However, the baby girl could not survive. The girl gave birth to the infant at around 11 pm on August 3. According to reports, the girl lives with her parents in the society. She had hidden her pregnancy from them by wearing loose clothes.

The police were then called by the residents. Cops checked CCTV footage came to the conclusion that no suspicious movement was noticed from outside, then they started checking the houses. They came to know that there were three pregnant ladies in the society. During the investigation, the police noticed blood strains on the second-floor window grille. The police zeroed in on the teenager, who initially denied the charge. They also notices blodd strains in the bathroom. However, she confessed later when cops took her to a gynecologist. Maharashtra Shocker: 18-Year-Old Man Kills Mother After Petty Fight in Palghar; Arrested.

During the interrogation, it was found that the minor had a 25-year-old boyfriend. He was also called for questioning. police discovered that she has a 25-year-old boyfriend who was later brought in for questioning. “We will be registering another FIR on rape charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against her boyfriend because the girl is a minor and her consent does not matter,” reported The Indian Express quoting a Virar police officer. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under sections 315 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl.

