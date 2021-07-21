Palghar, Jul 21: An 18-year-old man allegedly strangulated his mother to death after a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Vasai area on Tuesday night.

The duo used to have frequent fights over family issues, an official from Vasai police station said. Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging From Railing of Bridge in Deoria.

They again had a tiff on Tuesday following which the accused allegedly strangulated his 48-year-old mother to death with a belt, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The accused was arrested and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

