Chandrapur, August 2: In a shocking incident, a woman from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district allegedly conspired with her mother and boyfriend to kill her husband for claiming his job. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Maroti Kakre. He was an employee of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL). His body was recovered by the police from Saasti Road near the Vardha River. Cops also noticed injury marks on his body. Maharashtra Man Stabs Brother-in-Law to Death After Wife Refuses To Return Home, Arrested.

According to reports, the police investigated the matter and went through the deceased’s call records. After the investigation, suspicion of murder grew stronger. They zero in on 25-year-old Prajakta, the deceased’s wife. She was then detained by the police and during the interrogation, Prajakta revealed everything about the conspiracy to murder her husband. Maharashtra Man Kills Pregnant Live-In Partner, Hides Her Body in Bush Near Dashgarh Forest in Gondia.

As per the police, Prajakta was having an affair with her sister’s brother-in-law, identified Sanjay Tikle. She wanted to claim her husband’s joib and marry Tikle. Kakre was reportedly an alcohol addict and used to quarrel with Prajakta often. Her mother also helped her in the murder plot. Tikle also asked for help from his friend Vikas Nagrale in executing the murder plan.

As per an Aaj Tak report, Nagrale approached Kakre on the pretext of asking for a liquor shop and then asked the deceased to accompany him for a drink. After Kakre was heavily drunk, Nagrale took him to an isolated spot and strangulated him. Then Tikle arrived with the help of another friend dumped the body near the Wardha River to pass it off the crime as an accident. The body was dumped near Kakre’s office so that he could be identified and his wife would get a job. All the accused were arrested within 24 hours.

